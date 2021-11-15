Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 11,928 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.59% of IDACORP worth $29,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IDACORP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IDACORP by 532.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,434 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

IDA opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

