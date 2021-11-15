Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of The Ensign Group worth $31,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.16 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.91 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

