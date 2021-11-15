Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $28,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $109.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

