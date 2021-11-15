Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.34 Million Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of PPD worth $30,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of PPD by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPD by 1,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $47.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PPD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

