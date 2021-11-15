Bank of America Corp DE Has $30.68 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 188,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,450 shares of company stock worth $10,017,949 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

