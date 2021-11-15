Barclays Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €158.58 ($186.57).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER opened at €118.75 ($139.71) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.