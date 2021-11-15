Barclays Boosts ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 140

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.81).

Get ITV alerts:

ITV stock opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 88.24 ($1.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of ITV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.