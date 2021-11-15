Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $193.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BCS raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth $89,162,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,192,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,405,000 after acquiring an additional 83,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,155,000 after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,489,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

BCS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.