Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.34. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
