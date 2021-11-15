Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 403.60 ($5.27) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 400.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.34. The company has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

In other Aviva news, insider Jim McConville purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

