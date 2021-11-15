Barclays Trims WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Target Price to $36.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKME. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $709,667,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $303,334,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $127,945,000. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $22,677,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

