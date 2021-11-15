Barrington Research Lowers fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) to Market Perform

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

fuboTV stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

