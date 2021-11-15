Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Shares of COST opened at $519.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $520.21. The stock has a market cap of $229.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

