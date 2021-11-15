Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,109,000 after buying an additional 129,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $81.76 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

