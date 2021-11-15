Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 18,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

