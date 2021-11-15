Bath Savings Trust Co Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $231.87. The company has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

