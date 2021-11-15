Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE CL opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

