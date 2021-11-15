Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.40. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

