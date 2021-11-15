Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 1,715 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.96 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $178.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

