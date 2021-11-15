BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $95.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $96.84.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

