Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,076 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.83 and a 200 day moving average of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $236.67.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.