Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at $197,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

DESP stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $816.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

