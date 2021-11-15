Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTES opened at $111.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.75. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 35.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

