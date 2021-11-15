Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 12.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after acquiring an additional 313,081 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth approximately $57,210,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after acquiring an additional 196,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,416,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB opened at $208.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.65. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $149.07 and a one year high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.