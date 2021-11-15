Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $85.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.