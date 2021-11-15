Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.27. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

