Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,567,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

