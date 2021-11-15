Beam Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Beam has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and $8.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014195 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,276,000 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

