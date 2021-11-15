BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE BLU opened at C$8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 7.99. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.37 million and a P/E ratio of -10.59.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

