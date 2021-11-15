Benchmark Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $507.32.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $513.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.90. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

