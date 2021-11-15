BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Achieves Market Cap of $70.31 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00222001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00086518 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

