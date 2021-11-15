Berenberg Bank Downgrades Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) to Hold

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 295 ($3.85) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 396 ($5.17). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 273.65 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47).

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray bought 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

