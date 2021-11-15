Berenberg Bank Lowers Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) to Hold

Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Alfen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTC:ALFNF opened at $98.00 on Monday. Alfen has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Alfen NV is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale products, systems and services related to the electricity grid. It focuses on smart grid solutions, electronic vehicle charging equipment, and energy storage systems businesses. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Netherlands, Finland, and Belgium.

