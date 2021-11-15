Berenberg Bank Raises Computacenter (LON:CCC) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,864 ($37.42) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.24. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,081.07 ($27.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,098 ($40.48). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,709.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

