Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $72.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,948,000 after purchasing an additional 174,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

