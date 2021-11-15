BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, BioPassport Token has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $77.83 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.72 or 0.00223156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00086399 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

