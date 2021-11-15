Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

