bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.52 million and $1.19 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

