Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Reaches $2.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 52.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars.

