BlackHat Tops 1-Day Volume of $299,932.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlackHat has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $299,932.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

