Blocknet Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $93,484.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00026607 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005367 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,184,897 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

