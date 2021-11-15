B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BMRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

BMRRY stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $35.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

