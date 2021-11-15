BMO Capital Markets Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $96.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.92.

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,926. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 165.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.06.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

