BMO Capital Markets Increases CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$35.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.29.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$29.66 on Friday. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

