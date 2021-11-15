BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$205.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.20.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.55. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $109.46 and a 1-year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

