BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

IP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,907.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

