BMO Capital Markets Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$125.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$84.66 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 862. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

