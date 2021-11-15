BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Insider Buys £35,000 in Stock

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($45,727.72).

BCPT stock opened at GBX 99.80 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.47. The company has a market cap of £766.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67. BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 104.40 ($1.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 0.38 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from BMO Commercial Property Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

