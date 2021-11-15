Bolivarcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $96,444.77 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Bolivarcoin has a total market capitalization of $96,444.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bolivarcoin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,281,681 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

