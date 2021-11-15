Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the first quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 61.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.07. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

