Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

UBX opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.13. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

